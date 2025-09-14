30th annual Milwaukee zoo bike ride offers families a wild start to Sunday

The Brief Nearly 700 cyclists rode through the Milwaukee County Zoo before opening hours for the Ride on the Wild Side fundraiser. The event marked its 30th year, raising more than $50,000 to support the zoo and conservation efforts. Families enjoyed biking, kids’ activities and early-morning animal sightings.



Hundreds of riders pedaled through the Milwaukee County Zoo on Sunday morning, Sept. 14, for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee’s 30th annual Ride on the Wild Side.

What we know:

Organizers said nearly 700 cyclists participated, including some who took on a special 30-mile ride to mark the 30th year of the event. The big draw: a chance to ride bikes inside the zoo before it opened to the public.

"This is the one time a year you can come with your two wheels or four wheels, if you needed training wheels," said Katie Krecklow with the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. "We have some brave souls today that decided to do a 30 mile ride today to celebrate 30 years."

Families described the early-morning ride as a unique experience, with animals just beginning to emerge into their exhibits.

"I think being early in the morning and you just see it from a different perspective – the animals are just coming out," said Heather Anderson, who attended with her family.

In addition to the bike rides, participants enjoyed activities, like face painting, an obstacle course, and, of course, plenty of animal sightings.

Local perspective:

"Getting to see all the animals when they are coming out and the baby monkeys," said Claire Anderson. "A lot of animals, like peacocks, like to walk around, and bears and elephants."

These true stars of the show fuel the heart of the event.

"We love supporting the zoo," Heather Anderson said. "We live close and we come often through the year and we take part in their summer camps and family programs."

Why you should care:

This year’s event raised more than $50,000, money that will go toward supporting zoo operations, conservation efforts, and the society’s mission of teaching children empathy for animals.

"The Zoological Society is the nonprofit partner of the Milwaukee County Zoo, so we take on a lot of the fundraising to try to help the zoo do what they do best, which is care for the animals," Krecklow said.