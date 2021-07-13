Expand / Collapse search

30th and St. Paul homicide: Medical examiner on the scene

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the homicide of an adult male near 30th and St. Paul – on the city's west side.

Milwaukee police are investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

