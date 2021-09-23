30th and Lisbon fatal shooting; man dies at hospital, suspect sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 22 near 30th and Lisbon. It happened at approximately 9:06 p.m.

The victim, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be argument related and are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect at this time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.