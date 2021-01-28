300 MPS students to go back to class; parents wonder 'how they'll pick'

Around 300 Milwaukee Public Schools' students will soon head back to class for the first time since March, but parents don't know yet who will get that opportunity.

There are three different recommended dates for students at Humboldt Park School to return to in-person learning. Pre-K through second-graders are looking at an April 12 return date, while third- through eighth-graders are looking at April 19. For students with special needs, it could be just 10 days.

5-year-old Sam is smiling his way through K-4, even if it looks different when you're home with mom.

"The poor kid is suffering, unfortunately, with the way I do things, and I’m not trained at all," said Marie Burrows.

Burrows talked with FOX6 Thursday, Jan. 28 from the parking lot while Sam was in therapy. She said they were forced to pay for private therapy because they didn't feel virtual learning was fully meeting his needs as a student with Down syndrome.

"We’ve had tons and tons of support," said Burrows. "Now we have virtual support, but it’s just not enough."

It's possible Sam could head back into a classroom in less than two weeks. Around 300 Milwaukee Public Schools' students with special needs are set to head back to class on Feb. 8, but Burrows does not yet know if Sam will be included.

"How are they going to pick 300?" said Burrows. "What’s their criteria? What’s their judging?"

The school board addressed some of those questions during Thursday night's board meeting. Senior Director of Specialized Services Jennifer Mims-Howell said the students will be selected based on need and their progress reports from the first semester.

"The services we are looking at are students who have therapies as well as mandated services to be provided along with academics," said Mims-Howell.

Mims-Howell says they will start calling parents next week if their child is impacted.

Burrows said she's hopeful she gets that call.

"Somebody, somewhere has to figure this out because it’s just not a good, conducive learning environment," said Burrows.

MPS Superintendent Keith Posley said they plan to set up a number parents can call if they have questions about all of this. The school board is expected to make a final decision on the phased-in return for all students at its March meeting.