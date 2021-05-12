Expand / Collapse search

3 shot, wounded in Milwaukee, no arrests made: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, May 11 and Wednesday, May 12. Three people were wounded, two seriously, as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 5 p.m. near 16th and Hadley. Police say the first victim, a 34-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.  The second victim, a 28-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition. 

Both victims are being treated at a local hospital.  Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

The second shooting happened around 1:05 a.m. near MLK Drive and Keefe Avenue. Police say the victim, a 27-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.    

Frost, freeze chances plummet, warm air settles in for rest of May
slideshow

Frost, freeze chances plummet, warm air settles in for rest of May

Warmer air settles in for the rest of May and our odds of experiencing another frost plummet based on historical records.

Man charged in boy’s death; child accidentally shot himself, police say
slideshow

Man charged in boy’s death; child accidentally shot himself, police say

A 26-year-old Menasha man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old Milwaukee boy.

Waukesha County wrong-way driver, fatal crash sentencing

Hours of heart-wrenching impact statements came more than a year after a deadly wrong-way crash as the driver responsible was sentenced.