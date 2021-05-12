3 shot, wounded in Milwaukee, no arrests made: police

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, May 11 and Wednesday, May 12. Three people were wounded, two seriously, as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 5 p.m. near 16th and Hadley. Police say the first victim, a 34-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim, a 28-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

Both victims are being treated at a local hospital. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 1:05 a.m. near MLK Drive and Keefe Avenue. Police say the victim, a 27-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.