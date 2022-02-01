3 shot near Milwaukee's Rufus King High School

Three girls were shot near Rufus King High School in the area near 18th and Olive on Tuesday evening, Feb. 1.

Police said shots were fired shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The three girls, ages 17, 16 and 15, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police know who they are looking for, but no arrests have been made.

FOX6 News is told a basketball game was taking place inside the school at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD.