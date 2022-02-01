Expand / Collapse search

3 shot near Milwaukee's Rufus King High School

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:02PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

3 shot near Milwaukee's Rufus King High School

Three girls were shot near Rufus King High School in the area near 18th and Olive on Tuesday evening.

MILWAUKEE - Three girls were shot near Rufus King High School in the area near 18th and Olive on Tuesday evening, Feb. 1.

Police said shots were fired shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The three girls, ages 17, 16 and 15, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police know who they are looking for, but no arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News is told a basketball game was taking place inside the school at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD.

Hartland woman charged; had body in car, officials say
article

Hartland woman charged; had body in car, officials say

A Hartland woman who tangled with police in Cambridge before investigators found a body inside her car was charged Tuesday in Dane County with hiding a corpse.

Milwaukee couple's 2 vehicles stolen in 1 week, 800+ thefts this year
article

Milwaukee couple's 2 vehicles stolen in 1 week, 800+ thefts this year

A Milwaukee couple had two vehicles stolen from them in a matter of days. MPD crime data show more than 820 motor vehicle thefts in the first month of 2022.