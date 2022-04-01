3 separate shootings in Milwaukee: 3 wounded, no arrests made

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, March 31 and Friday morning, April 1. A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy, a 26-year-old Milwaukee woman, and a 46-year-old Milwaukee man were wounded as a result of the shootings. 

Fiebrantz Avenue & Port Washington Road

The first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was transported to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.  The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of a road rage incident. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

22nd Street & Concordia Avenue

The second shooting happened around 11:13 p.m. Police say during an argument between two groups of individuals, a suspect fired several shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee male juvenile, sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

47th Street & Villard Avenue

The third shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. The victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.  The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

