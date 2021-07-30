Expand / Collapse search

3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 3 men wounded, 1 in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, July 29 and Friday morning, July 30. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. near 20th and Fond du Lac. The victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

Police say this shooting is a result of an argument between known acquaintances.  Milwaukee police have a 55-year-old-Milwaukee-man in custody in connection with this shooting.

The second shooting happened around 12:17 a.m. near 17th and Vienna. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The third shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. near 31st and Libson. The victim, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment. This shooting is a result of an apparent robbery attempt. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

