3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 3 men wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Aug. 17 and Wednesday, Aug. 18. Three men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 4 p.m. near 63rd and Bobolink. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The victim arrived at a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be accidental and are under investigation. Milwaukee police are not seeking any suspects in this case.

The second shooting happened around 7 p.m. near 35th and St. Paul Avenue. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The victim presented himself at a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of a disagreement. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect at this time.

The third shooting happened around 2 a.m. near 58th and Hampton. The victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a serious gunshot injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of an argument and are under investigation.

Milwaukee police have a known suspect in custody at this time. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office in the coming days.

