3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 dead, 1 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 18. Two people are dead and another is wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. near 63rd and Congress. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg and is expected to survive. The victim initially called a private ambulance and was transported to a local hospital where the gunshot wound was discovered.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting may have a nexus to an ongoing feud. Milwaukee police are seeking a person of interest in relation to the shooting.

The second shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. near 24th and Brown. The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died as a result of his injuries on the scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects at this time.

The third shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. near 38th and Lisbon. The victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died as a result of his injuries on the scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.