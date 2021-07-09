3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 16-year-old girl, 2 men hurt

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred just 90 minutes apart. They happened between 11:09 p.m. Thursday, July 8 and 12:39 a.m. Friday, July 9. Three people, including a 16-year-old girl, were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 11:09 p.m. near 55th and Wright. Police say the victim, a 16-year-old girl from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

The second shooting happened around 12:28 a.m. near 44th and North. The victim, a 27-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital.

The third shooting happened around 12:39 a.m. near 11th and Burleigh. Upon arrival, Milwaukee police located a 23-year-old man from Milwaukee suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The location, date, time, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time and the investigation is continuing.

No arrests have been made in any case.

These overnight shootings come on the heels of Milwaukee's latest homicide – which happened near Fond du Lac and Mill Thursday evening, July 8. A Milwaukee man, 26, was shot and killed outside a gas station.

Police said it happened around 6 p.m., and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.