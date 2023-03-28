3 separate Milwaukee shootings; 1 dead, 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday morning, March 28. One person is dead and two others are wounded as a result of the shootings.

61st and Medford

The Milwaukee Police Department began a homicide investigation around 12:20 a.m. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.

49th and Villard

The second shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. near 49th and Villard. A 21-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

8th and Atkinson

The third shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.