3 new MPS schools transition to virtual learning due to COVID

Three Milwaukee Public Schools will move to virtual learning and return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Those schools include:

LaFollette

Metcalfe

Milwaukee Sign Language

A news release says students, families, and staff at the three schools were notified about the transition to virtual learning. The decision to move to virtual learning was made to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, due to the school community reporting that 3% or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period.

Officials said staff from these schools will report to the building and work independently from their individual classrooms or office spaces.

Students and families can expect outreach from their child's teacher with instructions for virtual learning. Families should contact the school if they need technology assistance.

MPS requires all students, staff, and visitors to wear face coverings, and encourages everyone to cover sneezes and coughs, practice physical distancing, and wash hands thoroughly and often.