3 Milwaukee shootings, 6-year-old hurt, man fatally stabbed

Milwaukee police are investigating three shootings and a fatal stabbing that took place within about four hours on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6. One incident involved a child.

The first happened around 3:15 p.m. near 19th and Grant. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Around 3:40 p.m., officers were on scene near 19th and Courtland, where police said a 6-year-old girl was shot and wounded, suffering injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said they know who they are looking for in connection with this shooting.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police said a 24-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at the hospital after a shooting near 39th and Center.

Around 7:30 p.m., a 64-year-old Milwaukee man was killed near 76th and Nash, pronounced dead at the scene after an argument that resulted in a stabbing, according to police. One person was arrested.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding each of these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.