3 Milwaukee schools go virtual due to positive COVID-19 cases

Three Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) have transitioned to virtual learning due to positive COVID-19 cases being reported, officials said.

A statement from MPS released on Wednesday, April 28 reads as follows:

"Milwaukee Public Schools confirms the transition to virtual learning for Garland, Eighty First Street and Milwaukee German Immersion schools for 14 days due to three positive COVID-19 cases reported, per district protocol. MPS remains committed to a safe and healthy environment for students and staff, while providing the best education possible whether virtual or in-person. Based on public health guidance, we encourage all our families to monitor themselves and their children for COVID-19 symptoms and to stay home if either sick or exposed to someone who tests positive."

This is a developing story.