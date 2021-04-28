Expand / Collapse search

3 Milwaukee schools go virtual due to positive COVID-19 cases

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Public Schools
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Three Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) have transitioned to virtual learning due to positive COVID-19 cases being reported, officials said.

A statement from MPS released on Wednesday, April 28 reads as follows: 

"Milwaukee Public Schools confirms the transition to virtual learning for Garland, Eighty First Street and Milwaukee German Immersion schools for 14 days due to three positive COVID-19 cases reported, per district protocol. MPS remains committed to a safe and healthy environment for students and staff, while providing the best education possible whether virtual or in-person. Based on public health guidance, we encourage all our families to monitor themselves and their children for COVID-19 symptoms and to stay home if either sick or exposed to someone who tests positive."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.

Wisconsin COVID cases up 688, deaths up 34: DHS
slideshow

Wisconsin COVID cases up 688, deaths up 34: DHS

The Wisconsin DHS has reported more than 596,000 COVID-19 cases, along with more than 6,800 deaths, to date.

2021 Wisconsin State Fair on with health guidelines amid pandemic
slideshow

2021 Wisconsin State Fair on with health guidelines amid pandemic

Officials announced the 170th Wisconsin State Fair will take place in accordance with health guidelines Thursday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 15.

Milwaukee resumes J&amp;J COVID vaccine shots at mobile clinic

The Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccine was previously put on hold amid reports of rare blood clots following vaccination.