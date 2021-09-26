3 hurt in separate Milwaukee shootings

Three people, two men and a woman, were hurt in three shootings Sunday night, Sept. 26 in Milwaukee.

The first happened around 3 p.m. near Appleton and Keefe.

Police said a Milwaukee woman, 36, was shot and wounded, suffering injuries that were not life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be argument-related.

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to Hopkins and Fairmount, where a man, 30, was shot and wounded, suffering injuries that were not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital, and police noted "a non-suspect" was taken into custody.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting also appear to be argument-related.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shortly before 9 p.m. a Milwaukee man, 26, was shot and wounded near 76th and Good Hope.

The man was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.