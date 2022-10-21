3 fatal crashes in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate fatal crashes that happened overnight.

27th and Roosevelt

Around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, a 30-year-old man was driving at a high rate of speed on W. Roosevelt when he collided with a vehicle traveling on N. 27th Street. The vehicle he struck had two people inside -- a 47-year-old male driver and a 31-year-old female passenger. The 47-year-old man died at the scene. The 31-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries. Her condition is serious.

The 30-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Fatal crash near 27th and Roosevelt, Milwaukee

Appleton and Silver Spring

Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 a vehicle traveling southeast on Appleton struck a 40-year-old woman while she was walking her dog. The vehicle fled the scene. The pedestrian died at the scene. There's no word on the condition of the dog.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the driver.

Fatal crash near Appleton and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

50th and Greenfield

Just after midnight, police responded to the area of 50th and Greenfield for a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police and fire personnel attempted live-saving measures on the sole occupant of the vehicle – a 55-year-old Milwaukee man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigating is ongoing.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News