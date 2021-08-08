3 dead in Milwaukee reckless driving crashes: 'It's heartbreaking'

Three people are dead after separate incidents of reckless driving in Milwaukee; the crashes unfolding about 12 hours apart. Now, community leaders are renewing their plea for drivers to slow down.

"It’s heartbreaking," said Tracey Dent, community activist.

It only takes a moment before a life is ended due to reckless driving. We see various forms of it every day.



"It’s not a game. This is not a video game," said Dent.

Over the weekend, three people were killed in separate crashes.

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Milwaukee police said two men were street racing near 60th and Hampton when one of them collided with another car, killing two innocent 22-year-olds inside. Two other cars were also hit.

The 37-year-old and 30-year-old men racing were arrested.

"It gets more and more dangerous," said Dent.

Dent said that recklessness must stop, even releasing a music video this summer titled "Over the Limit."

"We have to set a standard to these young drivers that we’re not going to take this anymore," said Dent. "We’re tired. It has to stop now."

Around 5 a.m. Sunday near 6th and Mitchell, police said a speeding driver crashed into a tree. The driver was trapped inside as the car caught fire and died.

"We can change what’s going on now, but it’s going to take some legislation," said Dent.

Dent said he doesn't feel the consequences are harsh enough for those who get picked up for bad behavior behind the wheel.

"Youth get arrested, and two hours later, they’re back out on the street doing the same thing, and it’s like, something needs to be done," said Dent.