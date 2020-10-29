3 dead, 1 wounded following separate shootings in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday night, Oct. 28 and Thursday morning, Oct. 29. Three people died and one person was injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 40th and Clarke. Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was located deceased at that location with numerous gunshot wounds. This investigation is still being actively investigated.

The second shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. near 22nd and Clarke. Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot while driving a car in that area. The victim was taken to a local hospital but died as a result of his injuries. This investigation is still being actively investigated.

The third shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near 12th and National. Police say a 42-year-old man was located deceased at that location with gunshot wounds. A 22-year-old man was also struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation is still being actively investigated.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.