3 burglaries in Dodge County; sheriff's office seeking public's help

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating three separate burglaries that occurred recently in the Town of Clyman on County DJ, in the Town of Hustisford on Hillcrest Road, and in the Town of Oak Grove on State Highway 33.

Detectives are still working to see if the burglaries are connected. At this time, they are asking for the public’s help in solving these crimes.

For all three burglaries, there was no forced entry to the residences – meaning that the doors were unlocked. In addition, all three of these burglaries involved the theft of small safes or cash being taken.

A mid-2000’s white or light-colored Chevrolet Impala is a vehicle of interest and a younger, white male with facial hair and approximately 5’6" to 5’8" tall is a person of interest from one of these burglaries.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Michael Willmann via email at mwillmann@co.dodge.wi.us or by calling the sheriff’s office non-emergency phone number 920-386-3726.

Please be on the lookout and watch for any suspicious activity in your neighborhoods, especially people matching this description.