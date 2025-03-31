2nd annual Wisconsin’s Best Burger Contest: 'Elite Eight' announced

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Beef Council is back with its 2nd annual Wisconsin’s Best Burger Contest. The restaurants and their respective burgers will soon be secretly scored by a panel of judges. The champion will be announced on May 1, 2025.



The Wisconsin Beef Council is back with the Elite Eight finalists in the 2nd Annual Wisconsin’s Best Burger Contest.

The contest is designed to celebrate and promote 100% beef burgers crafted in Wisconsin's restaurants, bars, and grills.

The Elite Eight restaurants

What we know:

The Elite Eight restaurants that received the most nominations on the Wisconsin Beef Council website over the past month are:

11:11 Burgers and Beignets , 718 W. Johnson, , 718 W. Johnson, Fond du Lac

Brazen Head Pub , 147 N Main St, , 147 N Main St, West Bend

Brothers on Oak , 412 Oak Street, Baraboo

The Dump Bar & Grill , 105 W. Edgewater St, Cambria

Iron Horse Saloon , 322 Silver Street, Hurley

Local Press Burger Bar , 143 Main Street, , 143 Main Street, Kewaskum

Mihm’s Charcoal Grill , 342 Chute Street, Menasha

Straight Home Bar & Grill, 184060 WI-153, Eland

"These Elite Eight establishments will now be visited by a secret panel of judges who will evaluate their burgers," said Tammy Vaassen, Wisconsin Beef Council Executive Director. "The Elite Eight will also see new customers coming through their doors, all wanting to try a delicious burger. We can’t wait to unveil the champion on May 1 to kick off May Beef Month."

2025 "Elite Eight" map

Scoring criteria

By the numbers:

The burgers will be scored on taste (50 points), appearance (30 points), proper doneness (10 points), overall enjoyment of the burger (10 points), and bonus points may be given for eating environment, atmosphere and experience (up to 5 points).

Eligibility

What we know:

To be eligible for the contest, the hamburgers on the restaurant menus must have met the following guidelines:

The burger must be 100% beef (other ingredients may be added to the patty such as spices, vegetables, etc.).

All burgers must be composed of a formed ground beef patty/patties served on a bun or other bread product (such as biscuits, focaccia or tortillas).

Burgers may include any combination of condiments (such as ketchup, mayonnaise and mustard), sauces (such as barbeque or hot sauce), cheeses and toppings (such as bacon, onions, tomatoes and lettuce).

Every component of the burger must be placed between the bun or bread pieces or served open-faced on a bread product.

