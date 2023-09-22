29th and Wells fatal shooting; 2 Milwaukee men charged

article

Two Milwaukee men are accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 29th and Wells in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 18. The accused are Shaquile Diggs, 29 and Jonathan Jones, 21. They face the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide (Diggs and Jones)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (Jones)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (Diggs)

Bail jumping-felony (Diggs)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 29th and Wells after a ShotSpotter report identified multiple gunshots around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with a multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased.

Investigators located two spent .40 caliber casings in the street at the crime scene.

A detective spoke with a man who indicated he had parked his car on N. 29th Street just south of Wells. While walking away from his car, "he heard approximately three gunshots come from the north (the location where the .40 caliber casings were located), and that he felt pain to his left hand and upper arm," the complaint says. The man "believed he was struck by a ricocheting bullet" -- and went to the hospital for treatment.

Another witness told investigators that prior to the shooting she heard tires squeak and then saw an SUV. The witness said she saw a man "stand up through the sunroof, and fire multiple shots," the complaint says.

Yet another witness stated she saw a man stand up through the sunroof of an SUV and fire multiple shots at a person "who had been riding his bike on the sidewalk," the complaint says. That bicyclist fell off his bike.

Investigators collected surveillance video footage that showed the shooting. The video showed "muzzle flashes are observed coming from the SUV," as described by witnesses in the complaint.

About an hour after the shooting, an officer conducted a traffic stop on an SUV that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the shooting at 29th and Wells. The driver was identified as defendant Jonathan Jones and the passenger was identified as defendant Shaquile Diggs. There were three other individuals in the SUV -- they were determined to be uninvolved in the shooting.

An officer searched the SUV and located a .40 caliber handgun. The complaint says "preliminary forensic analysis determined that this handgun discharged the spent .40 caliber casings located at the scene of the shooting."

When a detective interviewed Jones, Jones indicated he was the driver of the SUV during the shooting. "Jones stated that he shot at the victim first, firing out of an open window. Jones stated that Diggs then took the firearm, stood up out of the sunroof and fired," the complaint says.

According to the complaint, after Diggs was arrested, a detective recovered from Diggs a "red beaded bracelet that can be observed on the Lexus' front passenger's wrist in the...pole cam video." In an interview with investigators, Diggs denied any involvement in the shooting. Diggs then allowed officers to review his cellphone. Officers "located a picture of Diggs wearing the same striped sweatshirt and red beaded bracelet that the front passenger in the Lexus is wearing in the...pole cam video," the complaint says.

Online court records indicated Diggs and Jones are scheduled to appear for intake court on Saturday, Sept. 23.