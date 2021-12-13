29th and Concordia shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspects sought

article

Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 29th and Concordia on Monday morning, Dec. 13.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say they are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

