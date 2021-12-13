Expand / Collapse search

29th and Concordia shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 29th and Concordia on Monday morning, Dec. 13. 

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say they are seeking unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

60th and Stark homicide: Milwaukee woman charged
article

60th and Stark homicide: Milwaukee woman charged

A Milwaukee woman has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide after police say she hit and killed Chad Wilson, 41, with a car early Thursday morning, near 60th and Stark.

Harley-Davidson takes electric motorcycle company public
article

Harley-Davidson takes electric motorcycle company public

Harley-Davidson will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company.

Man critically injured in intentional crash; driver arrested

A 34-year-old man was critically injured after police say a driver intentionally drove into a parked car as the victim hung to the side of the vehicle.


 