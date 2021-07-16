Expand / Collapse search

29th and Lisbon shooting; teen struck by gunfire while walking

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, July 16 near 29th and Lisbon. It happened at approximately 2:00 a.m.

Police say the victim was walking when suspects from a vehicle fired shots at the victim, subsequently striking him. The victim, a 16-year-old boy, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

He arrived at a local hospital for treatment. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.  

