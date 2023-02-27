29th and Chambers shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 29th and Chambers on Monday, Feb.27.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.