29th and Burleigh search warrant executed; police arrest 35-year-old

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is in police custody after police executed a search warrant near 29th and Burleigh on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Officials say the warrant was executed shortly after 9 a.m.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for medical treatment of a health condition.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.