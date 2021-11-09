Expand / Collapse search

29th and Burleigh search warrant executed; police arrest 35-year-old

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is in police custody after police executed a search warrant near 29th and Burleigh on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Officials say the warrant was executed shortly after 9 a.m. 

The suspect was taken to a hospital for medical treatment of a health condition. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

