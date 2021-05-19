28th and Vine shooting: Milwaukee man suffers life-threatening wounds

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 28th and Vine on Wednesday, May 19.

The victim, a 23-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.