28th and Fond du Lac shooting, man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:58AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 22 near 28th and Fond du Lac. It happened around 5:50 p.m. 

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

The shooting appears to be dispute-related; the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

