27th and Vine shooting; Milwaukee man man wounded, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 27th and Vine on Thursday afternoon, April 7.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. The victim was driving in his vehicle when shots were fired, and he was struck. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

