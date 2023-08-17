27th and Hope shooting: Milwaukee police seek shooter
MILWAUKEE - A 44-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 27th and Hope on Wednesday evening, Aug. 16.
Officials say the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.