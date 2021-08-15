Expand / Collapse search

27th and Wisconsin fatal crash: Reckless driver slams into bus

MILWAUKEE - A reckless driver disregarded a red traffic signal and slammed into a Milwaukee County bus early Sunday, Aug. 15. One person died in the wreck, police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of 27th and Wisconsin Avenue shortly after 2 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 40 to 45-year-old male, died on the scene. The driver of the vehicle is being treated at a hospital for his injuries. He is in police custody.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries and there were no passengers on board at the time.  

