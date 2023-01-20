27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded

article

Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m.

The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.