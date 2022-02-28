Expand / Collapse search

27th and Capitol shooting: Man wounded, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Feb. 27 near 27th and Capitol. It happened at approximately 1:00 p.m. 

Police say the victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained two gunshot wounds. The victim presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.  

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.  

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to this incident.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

