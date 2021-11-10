27th and Atkinson shooting; man wounded, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 9 near 27th and Atkinson. It happened around 10:15 p.m.

The 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.