26th and Hope shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Hope on Saturday night, July 29.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m.

Thr victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of his wound. Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.