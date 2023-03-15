26th and Lincoln stabbing; man wounded, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday, March 14 near 26th and Lincoln. It happened at approximately 7:46 p.m.

Police say during an argument, the suspect stabbed the victim. The victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.