Expand / Collapse search

26th and Hadley shooting: Milwaukee police seek suspects

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are seeking a suspect or suspects in connection with a shooting near 26th and Hadley in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, July 7. 

The shooting happened shortly after 8 a.m. Officials say the victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Fake Milwaukee bomb plot: Prisoner, woman indicted
slideshow

Fake Milwaukee bomb plot: Prisoner, woman indicted

A convicted felon and a woman have been charged with fabricating a purported bomb plot to secure one defendant’s early release from prison.

West Allis stabbing: 2 men wounded, no threat to community
slideshow

West Allis stabbing: 2 men wounded, no threat to community

West Allis police say two men were stabbed following an incident that happened near 76th and Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday morning, July 7.

Milwaukee reckless driving crash outside store on south side

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fiery crash that occurred near Cesar Chavez Drive and Washington Street. One driver rear-ended another, and the impact caused the striking car to then hit a pole.