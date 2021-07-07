26th and Hadley shooting: Milwaukee police seek suspects

Police are seeking a suspect or suspects in connection with a shooting near 26th and Hadley in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, July 7.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 a.m. Officials say the victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

