26-year-old woman seriously injured after assault with hot oil

Police are investigating an incident in which the suspect poured hot oil on the victim during an argument. It happened Thursday, Feb. 4 around 12:15 p.m. near N. 72nd Street and W. Villard Avenue.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 TIPS App.