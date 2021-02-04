Expand / Collapse search

26-year-old woman seriously injured after assault with hot oil

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating an incident in which the suspect poured hot oil on the victim during an argument. It happened Thursday, Feb. 4 around 12:15 p.m. near N. 72nd Street and W. Villard Avenue.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 TIPS App.  

