25th and Center shooting; man wounded, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday, Feb. 18 near 25th and Center. It happened around 3 a.m.

Police say a 45-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.