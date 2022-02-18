Expand / Collapse search

25th and Center shooting; man wounded, suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:38AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday, Feb. 18 near 25th and Center. It happened around 3 a.m. 

Police say a 45-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Sleep supplements that may help
article

Sleep supplements that may help

If you aren't getting uninterrupted sleep, the experts explain how sleep supplements may help.

Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur competition: FOX6, proud sponsor
article

Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur competition: FOX6, proud sponsor

FOX6 is a proud sponsor of the Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur Competition.

Lake Michigan cleanup, restoration grant: EPA issued

The Environmental Protection Agency announced that they are investing one billion dollars in cleaning up and restoring the Great Lakes.