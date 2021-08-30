$25M transit services investment in Milwaukee, Madison

Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday, Aug. 30 a $25 million investment in transit services for the city of Madison and Milwaukee County.

The investment is supported by the state's American Rescue Plan Act dollars and includes more than $5.2 million for the city of Madison and more than $19.7 million for Milwaukee County.

"I often talk about connecting the dots, and that's what our vital transit systems do across our state, helping workers, families, and students get from point A to point B safely," said Gov. Evers. "For our most urban centers to be targeted by Republican cuts during the last budget was a slap in the face to the disproportionate number of Wisconsinites in those communities who depend on public transit to get to school, work, doctor's appointments—you name it. I am glad to be putting our ARPA funds to good use in these communities to help ensure our families, workers and businesses, and our economic drivers for the state continue to bounce back from the pandemic and see long-term economic recovery."

