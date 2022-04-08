Expand / Collapse search

24th and Grant homicide: Man shot, no arrests made

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:56AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, April 7 near 24th and Grant. It happened at approximately 9:37 p.m., 

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App. 

Jeb Bush talks with FOX6's Stephanie Grady
article

Jeb Bush talks with FOX6's Stephanie Grady

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush sat down with FOX6's Stephanie Grady Thursday, in town to speak with college students.

Milwaukee County OD deaths, fentanyl analogs involved in 1/3
article

Milwaukee County OD deaths, fentanyl analogs involved in 1/3

You have likely heard of fentanyl, a highly potent opioid contributing to about 80% of overdose deaths in Milwaukee County, but two lesser-known drugs similar to fentanyl are catching the attention of the medical examiner as they end up in more death reports.

Migrant farm workers tribute: Milwaukee's Latino Arts Inc. honors past

A tribute to the migrant farm worker movement is underway on Milwaukee's south side.