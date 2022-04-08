24th and Grant homicide: Man shot, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, April 7 near 24th and Grant. It happened at approximately 9:37 p.m.,

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.