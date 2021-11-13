24th and Capitol shooting: Milwaukee man injured
MILWAUKEE - An argument led to one person being shot near 24th and Capitol around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
The suspect fired several shots, subsequently striking the victim.
The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Advertisement