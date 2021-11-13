Expand / Collapse search

24th and Capitol shooting: Milwaukee man injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - An argument led to one person being shot near 24th and Capitol around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. 

The suspect fired several shots, subsequently striking the victim. 

The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

