24th and Capitol shooting: Man wounded, suspect sought

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night, Feb. 23 near 24th and Capitol. It happened around 9:30 p.m.

Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The incident is still under investigation and Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.