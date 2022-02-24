Expand / Collapse search

24th and Capitol shooting: Man wounded, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night, Feb. 23 near 24th and Capitol. It happened around 9:30 p.m. 

Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. 

The incident is still under investigation and Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

