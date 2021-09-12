23rd and Walnut double shooting; unknown suspects sought

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured near 23rd and Walnut shortly after 11 p.m. on Sept. 11.

The first victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim is a 47-year-old Milwaukee man who also sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One victim was located at the scene and the other was located a few blocks away.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News