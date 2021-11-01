23rd and Scott shooting, 1 taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Nov. 1 near 23rd and Scott. It happened at approximately 9:44 a.m.

The victim, an unidentified male, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.