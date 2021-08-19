23rd and Hopkins shooting: Milwaukee police seek known suspect

An argument leads to gunfire near 23rd and Hopkins in Milwaukee – leaving one man wounded.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.

The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.