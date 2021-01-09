23-year-old man shot near 60th and Chambers

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near N. 60th Street and W. Chambers Street just after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained injuries from a gunshot wound to his torso while he was the occupant of a vehicle. He was conveyed to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.