22nd and Wright shooting; man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3 near 22nd and Wright. It happened approximately 10:21 a.m

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.