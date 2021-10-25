21st and Wright shooting: Milwaukee police say 1 dead, 1 wounded

Milwaukee police say one man is dead and a second is wounded after a shooting near 21st and Wright on Monday afternoon, Oct. 25.

The gunfire broke out shortly after 3 p.m. Monday. Officials say an unidentified man suffered fatal injuries.

A 37-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.