21st and North road rage shooting; driver crashes into light pole

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 15 near 21st and North. It happened at approximately 1:31 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. The victim was driving at the time of the shooting. After being struck by gunfire, he crashed into a light pole.

He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting resulted from a road rage argument.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.